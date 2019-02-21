Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George John Volan.

George John Volan, M.D., F.A.C.S.

SCHERERVILLE, IN - George John Volan, M.D., F.A.C.S., passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Schererville, IN. Dr. Volan was born in Wad-Medani, Sudan in 1929. He attended college in Greece, graduating from the University of Athens Medical School. He came to the United States in 1956, where he interned in Jersey City and Atlanta before enrolling at the University of Louisville in 1958 to train in General Surgery, and to complete a fellowship in Surgery of the Hand. After marrying his wife Helen (nee Voukidou) in 1960, they returned to Sudan in 1962 and Greece in 1963. They immigrated permanently to the U.S., settling in Northwest Indiana in 1964, where he was welcomed by the medical community, where they raised their four children, and where he lived the rest of his life. In 1965 he established a practice specializing in hand surgery, from which he retired in 2004.

He is survived, and greatly missed, by his wife of 58 years, Helen; his sons John of Belmont, Mass., Stephen of Bloomington, Ind., and Gregory (Katarina) of Chicago; his grandchildren, Isaac Henry George of Belmont, and Angela Lucia and Henry Alexander of Chicago; his sister-in-law Stella Volianitis, and his nephews John and Tom Volianitis, all of Spartanburg, S.C.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Angela Maria, Ph.D., his brother P.J. Volianitis, and his parents John and Kiki Volianitis.

Visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 22, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM with a Trisagion offered at 5:00 at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville. Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 23, 2019 at 10:00 am DIRECTLY at Sts Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 8000 Madison St, Merrillville. In lieu of flowers, Dr. Volan asked instead that contributions be made to the Hospice of the Calumet Area. For information, call 219-763-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.