George Joseph Fortney, Jr.

CROWN POINT, IN - George Joseph Fortney, Jr., age 83, of Crown Point passed away Monday May 6, 2019 in the Methodist Hospital, South Lake Campus in Merrillville. George was born December 24, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY to the late George J. and Frances A. (Staszewski) Fortney, Sr. He worked as a heavy equipment/industrial mechanic for several companies working in area steel mills. He was an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. George was a paratrooper serving during the Korean Conflict, he also taught radio school. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Polish Falcons.

George is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, MaryAnn (Timmerman) Fortney of Crown Point; his five children, Kathleen (Jay) Lantz of Union Bridge, MD, George (Sonya) Fortney of Toms River, NJ, Joe (Donna) Fortney of Spring Lake, NJ, Paul (Emma) Fortney of Valparaiso and Michelle (Glenn) Eckholm of Naperville, IL; his nine grandchildren, Jim Lantz, Joe Lantz, Brian (partner Allison) Fortney, Cooper Fortney, Keaton Fortney, Margaux Fortney, Cole Eckholm, Lainey Eckholm and Ella Eckholm; a sister, Betty Anderson; and several extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert Fortney and his sister, Kitty Lehlbach.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Friday May 17, 2019 by Rev. Thomas Mischler at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 109th Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307. A memorial visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the Mass. REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFIELD CHAPEL was entrusted by George's family to assist with his services. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made to St. Vincent De Paul of Holy Spirit Church. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.