George "Rock" Kostoff Jr.

HAMMOND, IN - George "Rock" Kostoff Jr., age 96, of Hammond, IN passed away July 19, 2019. He is survived by sister in law, Jane Kostoff; five nieces: Peggy (Late Daniel) Green, Judy (Terry Foster) Dembowski, Mary Alice Stoneman, Cathy (Tim) Sokley and Jennifer (Shawn) Toczek; one nephew, George O. (Barb) Kostoff; several great nieces and great nephews; and special friends: Ricky (Arlette) Dauksza. George "Rock" was preceded in death by his parents: George and Mary Ellen Kostoff; two sisters: Agnes (Russell) Martin and Sophie Kostoff; two brothers: Costa Kostoff and Norman "Nob" (Maudie) Kostoff; and one nephew Norman C. Kostoff.

Friends are invited to meet with the family Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road (two blocks south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. with Chaplain Rob Dorow officiating. Interment will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

George retired from Standard Railway. He was a proud U.S. Army vet serving in WWII as a Military Policeman. He was a marksman, received Victory Ribbons, Good Conduct Medal and American Theatre Ribbons. He was an avid Notre Dame Fighting Irish sports fan. He also loved the Cubs and was uncanny at predicting the winner of a game. He loved his family and his cats and dogs. He will be dearly missed.

