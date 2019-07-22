George "Rock" Kostoff Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George "Rock" Kostoff Jr..
Service Information
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN
46322
(219)-923-7800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

George "Rock" Kostoff Jr.

HAMMOND, IN - George "Rock" Kostoff Jr., age 96, of Hammond, IN passed away July 19, 2019. He is survived by sister in law, Jane Kostoff; five nieces: Peggy (Late Daniel) Green, Judy (Terry Foster) Dembowski, Mary Alice Stoneman, Cathy (Tim) Sokley and Jennifer (Shawn) Toczek; one nephew, George O. (Barb) Kostoff; several great nieces and great nephews; and special friends: Ricky (Arlette) Dauksza. George "Rock" was preceded in death by his parents: George and Mary Ellen Kostoff; two sisters: Agnes (Russell) Martin and Sophie Kostoff; two brothers: Costa Kostoff and Norman "Nob" (Maudie) Kostoff; and one nephew Norman C. Kostoff.

Friends are invited to meet with the family Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road (two blocks south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. with Chaplain Rob Dorow officiating. Interment will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

George retired from Standard Railway. He was a proud U.S. Army vet serving in WWII as a Military Policeman. He was a marksman, received Victory Ribbons, Good Conduct Medal and American Theatre Ribbons. He was an avid Notre Dame Fighting Irish sports fan. He also loved the Cubs and was uncanny at predicting the winner of a game. He loved his family and his cats and dogs. He will be dearly missed.

Please visit: www.kuiperfh.com.


logo
Published in The Times on July 22, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Highland, IN   (219) 923-7800
funeral home direction icon