George L. Carter

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "(510) 229-9221"

George L. Carter

CRETE, IL - George L. Carter, age 92, born from the Show Me State of Missouri longtime resident of Crete, IL passed away on March 7, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Nettie J. (nee Hood) 2015; loving father to Pamela (late Michael) Damore, Deborah (Joseph) DeYoung, George Carter and Ronda (Douglas) Hancock. Cherished grandfather to Danielle, Aaron, John, Clint, Brett, Brad, Davis, Andrea, Alora, Michael, Demarie, Joshua and Luke; great grandfather of 10. George retired from AT&T as a Lineman and served proudly as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy during the WWII and Korean Conflict.

Visitation and funeral on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 12:00 (Noon) at the CRETE FUNEAL HOME, 1182 Main Street, Crete, IL. Interment: Skyline Memorial Park, Monee, IL. Info: (708) 672-7600.
Funeral Home
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
(708) 672-7600
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Times on Mar. 10, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.