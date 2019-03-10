George L. Carter

CRETE, IL - George L. Carter, age 92, born from the Show Me State of Missouri longtime resident of Crete, IL passed away on March 7, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Nettie J. (nee Hood) 2015; loving father to Pamela (late Michael) Damore, Deborah (Joseph) DeYoung, George Carter and Ronda (Douglas) Hancock. Cherished grandfather to Danielle, Aaron, John, Clint, Brett, Brad, Davis, Andrea, Alora, Michael, Demarie, Joshua and Luke; great grandfather of 10. George retired from AT&T as a Lineman and served proudly as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy during the WWII and Korean Conflict.

Visitation and funeral on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 12:00 (Noon) at the CRETE FUNEAL HOME, 1182 Main Street, Crete, IL. Interment: Skyline Memorial Park, Monee, IL. Info: (708) 672-7600.