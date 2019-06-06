George L. Feldman

Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
George L. Feldman

MUNSTER, IN - George L. Feldman, age 80 of Munster, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sue Feldman; daughter, Dawn (Michael) Lehker; grandson; Evan Lehker; brother, Dr. Howard Feldman; mother-in-law, Betha Ungurait; sisters-in-law, Meribeth (John) Adams, Kathe (Dean) Farrand, Diane (Dennis) Emerick and Marva (Dennis) Kray; brother-in-law, John B. (Rosa) Ungurait; niece and nephew, Alex and Deborah; and many other nieces, nephews, caring cousins and friends. George was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Eva Feldman; first wife, Sandra Feldman; sister-in-law, Karen Feldman; and niece, Jordan Feldman.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with Rabbi Mordechai Levin officiating. Interment will follow at Kneseth Israel Cemetery Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Friday, at the funeral home, from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service.

George was avid golfer and supporter of the Theatre at Munster. He was a doting grandfather and will be dearly missed. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on June 6, 2019
