George L. Navadomskis

MUNSTER, IN - George L. Navadomskis, age 72, of Munster, passed away June 16, 2019, after a long illness. George is the loving son to the late George and Fran Navadomskis; fond brother to the late Bob Navadomskis; brother-in-law to Pat Navadomskis; caring uncle to Katie, Jenny, and Sarah (Eugene) Cantore; great-uncle to Nora Cantore.

George was a metallurgical engineer at Inland Steel for his entire career; he earned his Masters Degree at Illinois Institute of Technology. George was an avid fisherman, golfer, skier, and loved to travel.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Nativity BVM (6812 S. Washtenaw Ave., Chicago, IL 60629). He will be laid to rest in St. Casmir Catholic Cemetery in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given towards . blakelamboaklawn.com