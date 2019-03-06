George Louis Pavol

LaPORTE, IN - George Louis Pavol, 84, passed away on February 27, 2019 after a 5-1/2 year battle with Multiple Myeloma. He was born in Gary, IN. He graduated from Wm. A. Wirt High School and received his BS from Purdue University and two Masters Degrees, one in Math Education from Arizona State and one in Pure Math from Notre Dame. He was a Korean War Vet and while in the Army, he played Regimental football. He taught high school math in Glendale Unified School District and Junior College math in Phoenix and for three years, he serves as President of AATM, The Arizona Association of Teachers of Mathematics. He was also the Vice Pres. of NCTM, the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics and he served as the head of the Regional conference of four States. After retiring, he returned to Indiana where he lived in LaPorte and taught math at Purdue Northwest for 8-1/2 years. He had many passions, including a love of books, studying the Universe, collecting fossils, collecting Native American Art, fishing and working around his property in NW Ontario, walking on the beach and running. He "The Boston" in his 40's and at 79; he was training for a half Marathon when he became ill. He was a generous man with a big heart, taking care of all who crossed his path.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Edna Pavol, his sister Catherine (Pavol, Spragia) Kruegar and his brother, Lawrence. He is survived by his children, Abby (Paul), Mike (Jenny), and Eric (Bristol), grandchildren, Grant, Sara, and Liam, his sister-in-law, Joyce(Dolak) Pavol and his Companion of 17 years, Sally (Kichukoff) Zimmerman.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For more information call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.