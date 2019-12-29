George M. Sotak

MERRILLVILLE, IN - George M. Sotak, age 72, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. George is survived by three children: Michael Sotak, Brian Sotak-Rossman and Eric (Cheri) Sotak; grandchildren: Kimberly, Victoria, James, Dylan and Caleb; and sister, Sharon (Tom) Osborn. He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Olga Sotak; and sister, Shirley Mudy; former wife and mother of children, Barbara Sotak- Harvey.

George was a Vietnam Army Veteran and was formerly employed by Metropolitan Builders in Gary. He was passionate about his grandchildren's education and will be greatly missed by his family, friends and dogs.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Merrillville, IN. To view and/or sign George's guestbook please visit

