George Mojsilovic

CROWN POINT, IN - George Mojsilovic, age 84 of Crown Point passed away peacefully with his family by his side, May 24, 2019. George was born in Bitola, Macedonia and came to the US on Jan 3, 1969 and settled in Crown Point. George was a lifelong member of SS Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral, where he served as secretary, vice president and treasurer. He retired from Inland Steel after 28 years of service.

George was preceded in death by his parents Dragutin and Vasa and siblings Blagoje, Dana and Anastasija. He is survived by his loving wife, Gice (Linda); two beloved sons: Nick (Juliana) and Zlatko (Zanetta); four cherished grandchildren: Emily, Anthony, Angela and Tommy.

This world will feel the loss of love and happiness now that you are gone. You are finally at peace. You will forever live in our hearts and in our memories. We can find a form of comfort knowing that every time we look up at the sky, you are looking down at us, smiling. You will be forever missed and loved. Memory Eternal.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 directly at 10:00a.m. SS Peter & Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral 9660 Broadway, Crown Point, Father Georgij Gligorov officiating. Internment Calumet Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at the Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 7535 Taft St, Merrillville, with a Pomen Service at 7:00p.m. For further information please call Mileva or Dave at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (219) 736-5840 or www.mycalumetpark.com