George Papafilis

CROWN POINT, IN - George Papafilis, age 80, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019. George is survived by his wife: Mary Papafilis; and daughter: Dina Papafilis. He was preceded death by his parents: Constantine and Katherine Papafilis; and one brother. George retired from Inland Steel with 30 years of service.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Trisagion Service at 3:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN at 10:00 AM with Fr. Ted Poteres officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.To view directions and sign George's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com- (219) 769-3322.