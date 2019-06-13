George R. Andrus (1959 - 2019)
Service Information
Newhard Funeral Home - Westville
58 W. Walnut St.
Westville, IN
46391
(219)-785-2581
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newhard Funeral Home - Westville
58 W. Walnut St.
Westville, IN 46391
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Newhard Funeral Home - Westville
58 W. Walnut St.
Westville, IN 46391
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
101 N. Church St
Otis, IN
View Map
Obituary
George R. Andrus

WESTVILLE, IN - George R. Andrus, 59 of Westville, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at home. He was born December 2, 1959 in East Chicago, IN to Peter and Mary (Serban) Andrus. On May 19, 1990, he married Lynn Gervais who survives. Also surviving are his son Steven Andrus of Michigan City, his stepdaughter Kathleen Lynn King of Hobart, step grandson Tyler King, and step great grandchild to be Malcolm Andrus King, his brother Ronald (Diane) Andrus of Schererville, sister-in-law Mary Andrus of Hammond and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Kathleen Mroz and his brother Wayne.

George was a millwright with Local #1076. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Otis.

A funeral mass will at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 101 N. Church St. in Otis. Rev. John Zemelko will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, 4:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at NEWHARD FUNERAL HOME, 58 W. Walnut St., Westivlle, IN. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children's Foundation.
Published in The Times on June 13, 2019
