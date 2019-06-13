George R. Andrus

WESTVILLE, IN - George R. Andrus, 59 of Westville, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at home. He was born December 2, 1959 in East Chicago, IN to Peter and Mary (Serban) Andrus. On May 19, 1990, he married Lynn Gervais who survives. Also surviving are his son Steven Andrus of Michigan City, his stepdaughter Kathleen Lynn King of Hobart, step grandson Tyler King, and step great grandchild to be Malcolm Andrus King, his brother Ronald (Diane) Andrus of Schererville, sister-in-law Mary Andrus of Hammond and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Kathleen Mroz and his brother Wayne.

George was a millwright with Local #1076. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Otis.

A funeral mass will at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 101 N. Church St. in Otis. Rev. John Zemelko will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, 4:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at NEWHARD FUNERAL HOME, 58 W. Walnut St., Westivlle, IN. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children's Foundation.