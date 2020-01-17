George R. Kouris

HIGHLAND, IN - George R. Kouris passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020, two weeks shy of his 93rd birthday. Born in 1927 in Dickinson, ND to Angelo and Delia Kouris, raised in Hammond, IN, he attended Lafayette Elementary, Hammond Tech, and Indiana University. For many years, he continued to organize the Lafayette Elementary School reunions. He has been a resident of Highland, IN for the past 68 years, where he was a member of Our Lady of Grace church. He was active in Little League baseball, women's softball, and CYO Basketball. He was a proud World War II veteran, serving in the 25th US Army Infantry in Osaka Japan. He worked for the US Postal Service, Cities Service Oil Company, Cam-2 Racing, Pinkerton Oil and Witham Oil, finally retiring prior to his 91st birthday. He also boxed in his early adult life at the Hammond Civic Center. George will always be remembered as a loving husband and father, a great role model, and a giving person of great faith. He loved sports and regularly attended his children and later his grandchildren's games and their other endeavors. He was always generously giving to his family, relatives, and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years Geraldine (Stark), his four children George Kouris (Rosanne), Nancy Sayler (Gene), Tom Kouris (Shari) and Catherine Sullivan (Dan); 17 Grandchildren, and 10 Great Grandchildren. Also survived by sister-in-law Rosalind Jack. Preceeded in death by his sister Evangeline Augustynek (Mickey), brother John Kouris (Susan); sisters-in-law Margaret Kouris, sister-in-law Dolores Imes (Edmund), and brother-in-law Howard Jack. George had many nieces and nephews who he loved and interacted with until his death.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday January 19, 2020 at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME in Highland, IN. On Monday January 20, 2020, there will also be visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church, Highland, IN.

George and Gerry enjoyed the past years attending the Ephesus Home Seniors program at Our Lady of Grace Church. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that donations be made to Ephesus Home Seniors program, c/o Our Lady of Grace, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland, IN. May he rest in peace. www.kuiperfh.com