George R. Phelps

VALPARAISO, IN - George R. Phelps, 85 of Valparaiso, IN passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the University of Chicago Medical Center. George was born on July 21, 1934 in Whiting, IN to his father Roe and mother Mary (Yager) Phelps who both preceded him in death. George is survived by his brother Roe B. Phelps III. George was a Navy veteran of the Korean War and worked as a clerk at Inland Steel.

George will be interred at Chapel Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 and will be greatly missed. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com



Published in The Times on Jul. 18, 2020.
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
102 E. Monroe St.
Valparaiso, IN 46383
