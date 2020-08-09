George Salinas

GARY, IN - George Salinas, age 71, of Gary, passed away on Tuesday, July 21. He was born in Laredo, Texas in 1948 and soon relocated to the region. After graduation from Gary Edison High School in 1968, he went on to honorably serve his country in the U.S. Army. Upon returning home, he was employed at ArcelorMittal and worked as an electrician for 48 years.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Rosary; his loving children: Yvette Salinas and Tremayne Salinas; stepdaughter, Rosedell; treasured grandchildren: Roxanne Salinas, Anina Trosper, Cortez (Jordan) Hague, Jett George, Marley Salinas, and Benjamin Salinas; treasured great grandchildren: Jaylin, Bentley, Gemma and Tallulah; and dear sister and brothers: Catalina "Minnie" (Paul) Greenawald, Rael Salinas, Ray (Donna) Salinas, Cesar Salinas, and Victor Salinas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymundo and Margarita Salinas.

George was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. He always had a smile on his face and was quite the jokester. He was always willing to lend a helping hand or offer sound advice, if needed. He loved his family, his job, reading, and motorcycling. George will certainly be missed by all.

Due to recent health concerns, a private celebration will be held by the family.