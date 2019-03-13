George T. Cummins

CRETE, IL/FORMERLY OF LANSING - George T. Cummins, born August 14, 1925, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019. He will join his beloved wife Barbara (nee Dubis) in their next life together. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children: Susan (Cliff) Maltase, Michael (Joan), Greg (Debbie) and Janel (Tom) Hayes. Cherished grandfather of: Carolyn Maltase, Dawn Cummins, Gina Maltase, Laura Cummins, Michael Cummins Jr., Vincent Maltase, and Mitchell Hayes and great grandfather of Emma and Reed Cramsey. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his loving parents Thomas and Mamie Cummins, and loving brother Ralph (late Gloria) Cummins.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN. Friends are welcome to visit with the family from 9:00 AM at the church until time of mass. George will be laid to rest on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

George faithfully served his country in the United States Navy during WWII on The LCT-1011, George was a proud local union member of 597 Pipefitters for 50 years. He was a wonderful, loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in George's name to a . www.schroederlauer.com