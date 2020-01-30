George T. Ramusack

CROWN POINT, IN - George T. Ramusack, age 91 of Crown Point, passed away January 24, 2020. Born in Gary, IN to George J. and Barbara Ramusack, he was preceded in death by his Loving Wife Elizabeth L. (Charochak) Ramusack in 1979; brother Joseph; and sisters Helen Mihal, Zora Bysieck, Sylvia Chelovich, Victoria Lamphear, Ann Ramusack, Angeline Benko, and Margaret Mandula.

He is survived by his Devoted Wife of 32 years, Hilde (Breedlove) Ramusack; two sons and one daughter: Dr. Raymond G. Ramusack of Bellingham WA and Janet (Philip) Ramusack Levine of Palo Alto, CA, with two grandchildren, Nathaniel and Emily; step-son, Mike Breedlove (Diane) with children Karlie and Ryan; step-daughter Colleen (Bill) Zick with children, Lauren (Gramenz), Samantha (Thein) and Taylor Zick; and three step-great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Liam and Lily. After graduating from Froebel High School in Gary, George volunteered for the US Army and served in the Infantry until honorably discharged in 1947. He graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelor's in Accounting, easily passed the C.P.A. exam, and worked for Peat, Marwick & Mitchell in Chicago. He then opened the first of three accounting practices, retiring from Ramusack & White of Merrillville, IN. George was an active volunteer, serving as a president of Andrean Parents' Club and fundraising to build the school's football stadium, serving as a treasurer for the Hobart Elks, and as a member of the Merrillville Rotary Club. In the 1960s George studied ballroom dance and was an avid dancer until his 90's. He was a long-time member and officer of several formal dinner dance clubs. George and Hilde also enjoyed golfing as members of Youche Country Club for many years. George spent his retirement years traveling, dancing with Hilde, golfing, cheering for Notre Dame football, and following sports and business.

Friends and family may call at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Matthias Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point on Monday February 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville.

Memorials preferred to s Family Support, wwfs.org; Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, guidedog.org; or a favorite veterans' nonprofit. Friends may share condolences at www.burnsfuneral.com.