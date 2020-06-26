George T. Skiba

HIGHLAND, IN - George T. Skiba, age 85, of Highland, IN passed away March 26, 2020. George is survived by two daughters: Lisa Wisniewski and Christine (Michael) Paulson; and three granddaughters: Kayla (Bryan Konyar) Wisniewski, Tara (Kevin) Kutansky and Kelly Paulson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Beverly (Matteson) Skiba in 2016.

George graduated from Chicago Vocational High School in Chicago IL. He was a proud member of the U.S. Army 4th Armored Division. George retired from Republic Steel in Chicago (East Side) IL after 46 years of service as an Electrician in the Wire Mill. He was also a member of the John Mausen Booster Club.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 6:30PM with Pastor Bob Parnell officiating with Military Honors to follow. Cremation preceded the service. Friends are invited to meet with the family Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 3:00PM to 7:00PM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN 46322.

If desired, a contribution may be made to: Hospice of the Calumet Area.

