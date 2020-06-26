George T. Skiba
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

George T. Skiba

HIGHLAND, IN - George T. Skiba, age 85, of Highland, IN passed away March 26, 2020. George is survived by two daughters: Lisa Wisniewski and Christine (Michael) Paulson; and three granddaughters: Kayla (Bryan Konyar) Wisniewski, Tara (Kevin) Kutansky and Kelly Paulson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Beverly (Matteson) Skiba in 2016.

George graduated from Chicago Vocational High School in Chicago IL. He was a proud member of the U.S. Army 4th Armored Division. George retired from Republic Steel in Chicago (East Side) IL after 46 years of service as an Electrician in the Wire Mill. He was also a member of the John Mausen Booster Club.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 6:30PM with Pastor Bob Parnell officiating with Military Honors to follow. Cremation preceded the service. Friends are invited to meet with the family Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 3:00PM to 7:00PM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN 46322.

If desired, a contribution may be made to: Hospice of the Calumet Area.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
(219) 838-0800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved