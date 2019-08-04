George Taseff

VALPARAISO, IN - George Taseff, age 93, of Valparaiso, IN, formerly of Merrillville and Gary, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso. George is survived by his beloved wife, Kay Brankle Taseff; children: Patricia (Stephen) Gianotti of North Hampton, NH, Karen (Edward) Niketh of Valparaiso, Barbara (Michael) Jaffe of Springfield, MO, and George Robert Taseff of Grayslake, IL; brothers-in-law: Alvin Erbesti and Charles Stephan; stepsons: Michael (Susan) Brankle of Valparaiso, Bruce (Mary) Brankle of Crown Point, and Dan Brankle of Milwaukee, WI; as well as 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents: Chris and Charlotte Taseff; his beloved first wife, Olga; brother, Carl; sister, Katherine; sister- and brother-in-law: Irene and Barney Ziv; and sister-in-law, Alice Erbesti.

George was a 1942 graduate of Froebel High School, where he was co-captain of the varsity football team. He served proudly in World War II in the armored tank division. For forty years he owned and operated two grocery stores in downtown Gary. Most recently he was an active member and lay leader at First Presbyterian Church in Merrillville.

George was an avid golfer and longtime member of Youche Country Club, boasting two holes-in-one. He also enjoyed playing cards, traveling and passing time with his closest friends. More than anything, he treasured his family of four generations, for who he served as a role model as a deeply kind and generous man. George had a gift of making anyone he encountered feel welcome and valued.

Friends may call on George on Monday, August 5, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Additional Visitation will be at the Church one hour prior to the Funeral Service. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at the First Presbyterian Church, 7898 Taft St., Merrillville, IN 46410 with Rev. Paul Anderson officiating. Services will conclude at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in George's honor to the First Presbyterian Church or VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso. Sign George's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com-(219) 769-3322.