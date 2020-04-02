George Thomas (Tom) McKibben

NAPLES, FL - George Thomas (Tom) McKibben, 80, of Naples, FL, peacefully passed from this life on Friday, March 27, 2020. The son of Harold Y. and Marie Donahue McKibben, Tom was born on May 13, 1939 in Whiting, IN, where he lived throughout the course of his life and career. He retired from the American Maize Product Co. in Hammond, IN, and after the death of his parents, moved to Naples, FL. Tom's lifelong interest in travel and antiques became a successful second career, along with a security position with Weiser Security Services where he was stationed at the Madeira on Marco Island, FL. His work allowed him to meet countless interesting people and make so many good friends. Tom was honored for his integrity and professionalism in his work. His wonderful humor and laughter and sparkling spirit will be greatly missed by all. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, along with a sister, Shirley Anne (Hubbartt) Perotti, and a close friend, Robert J. (Bob) Dellenbach.

He is survived by a dear friend and companion, Jack Voight, of Naples, FL, and three nephews: Scott Arlen Thomas Hubbartt and his wife Cynthia of San Angelo, TX, Ronald Earl Thomas Hubbartt and his wife Sung Hae of Sacramento, CA, and Timothy Ray Hubbartt and his wife Elizabeth of San Angelo, TX along with one grandniece and several grandnephews, as well as two great grandnieces. The family expresses sincere thanks to the loving workers of the AVOW Hospice, Inc. for their kind care of Tom and requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials may be made to AVOW Hospice of Naples, FL.

A private family service will be held in San Angelo. There will be no interment.