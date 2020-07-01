George W. Bishop
George W. Bishop

HAMMOND, IN - George W. Bishop, age 89, of Hammond, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

He is survived by his grandson, Guy R. (Rose) Sutton and numerous friends. George was preceded in death by his wife Willa "Billie" M. Bishop: parents, John W. and Myrtle Bishop; one brother, John Bishop.

Funeral service will be private from BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond, (Hessville) IN with burial at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond.

George was born and raised in Hammond, after high school he served in the U.S. Airforce. He then worked as a metallurgist at Inland Steel for many years. George loved animals especially dogs. He enjoyed gardening and photography. George will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. For additional information please contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 219-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.



Published in The Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
7042 Kennedy Avenue
Hammond, IN 46323
(219) 844-1600
