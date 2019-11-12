George W. Colias

GARY, IN - George W. Colias passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Pauline A. Colias; two loving daughters: Emily Phelps of Gary, IN and Stephanie (Larry) Cook of Ballwin, MO; beloved grandsons: Kyle and Jonathan Phelps, Tyler and Nathan Cook; sisters: Mary Julius of Highland, IN and Nancy (Jim) Kostopoulos of Highland, IN; brother Jim (Sue) Colias of Highland, IN; sisters in law: Connie (John Toyias) of Munster, IN and Mary Ruth Colias of Munster, IN; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter Ann; parents: William and Emily; brothers: Tom and Harry; and nephew William Colias.

George was a proud veteran of the Korean War, served on the Parrish Council of St. Demetrios for 50 years, and was a member of Ahepa 123. He was vice president and co-owner of Peoples Inc. of Hammond, IN. The loves of his life were his four grandsons.

George's wishes for his cremains were to be placed in St. Joseph, MI where his family spent 40 years of summers. Friends are invited to meet with the family Friday, November 15, 2019 from 11:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. (time of service) at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road (two blocks south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN with Rev. Theodore Mens officiating. Please visit www.kuiperfh.com.