George W. Thrasher

LAFAYETTE, IN - George W. Thrasher, age 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Lafayette, IN. He was born July 8, 1931 in Bloomington, IN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter E. Thrasher and Hester M. Thrasher (Miller), as well as his brother Donald M. Thrasher of Baton Rouge, LA. He was married to his loving first wife, Doris H. Thrasher (Harrell) on August 9, 1953. Doris passed away in 1996.

George is survived by his loving wife, Jean R. Thrasher (Weimer-DeHass). They were married on May 29, 1999. He is also survived by his son, Kent H. Thrasher (Theresa) of Warsaw, IN. He has three grandchildren: Andrew of Falls Church, VA; Emily and Sydney of Warsaw, IN. In addition, there are three stepchildren: AnneMarie Wright (Kip) of Bristow, VA; Michelle DeHass of Aurora, IL; and Michael DeHass (Brenda) of Wichita, KS; and three nieces, Linda Mundinger and Debbie Firesheets of Louisiana and Martha Taberlet of Texas.

He has eight step grandchildren: Airman First Class Derek DeHass of the US Air Force, McKenzie, Danielle and Nicole DeHass; Kip, Donovan, Sebastian and Nathaniel Wright.

George lived a full life that started in Bloomington, IN where he grew up on a farm and attended a one room schoolhouse through 7th Grade. After skipping a grade, he entered Bloomington High School (BHS) at the age of 13. He graduated BHS as a member of the National Honor Society in 1948. While attending BHS he was a football captain, played basketball, and was a track and field team member. He also was awarded Outstanding Senior for Academics and Athletics. During those years he was active in 4H, where he met his first wife Doris. They continued their relationship the following years at Purdue University where in the fall of 1948 he enrolled at Purdue University to study Ag Education while also playing on the Freshman Football Team. He graduated with a BS in 1952. In the fall of '52 he became a floor counselor for Cary Hall and earned his MS in Animal Science in 1954. He taught Ag Education at Morgantown High School for two years before Doris and he returned to Purdue; and, in 1958, earned his Ph.D. in Animal Science majoring in Animal Nutrition. As an Assistant Professor in the Purdue Animal Sciences Department, George served as the State Swine Extension Specialist which included teaching animal sciences courses at Vincennes University. In 1959, he accepted a position with Commercial Solvents, Terre Haute, IN and after five years there, he spent his next thirty-two years with Pfizer Inc. The highlights of his Pfizer career were Director of Animal Health Research (Terre Haute, IN) and Senior Scientific Advisor for Clinical and Regulatory Affairs (Lee's Summit, MO). During his career with Pfizer Animal Health, he led and managed the development of pharmaceuticals for the domestic farm animal industry. The most notable of those drugs was an antibacterial product called Mecadox that is still used extensively today. He served at Purdue University as Adjunct Professor where he was Senior Scientific Advisor for the Department of Animal Science and School of Veterinary Medicine 1986-87. He also authored 20+ scientific publications/presentations for the American Society of Animal Scientists.

George had a tremendous affection for Purdue University. He was a founding member of Farm House fraternity at its recognition as a national chapter in 1952, Alpha Zeta agricultural honorary and Sigma XI. He was selected for the Purdue Old Masters program 1973, members of the Purdue President Council, John Purdue Club and ardent supporter of Purdue academics and athletics.

George had a great commitment to his Christian faith. His Church families over the years were: United Presbyterian (Bloomington, IN), Central Christian (Terre Haute, IN), First Christian (Lafayette, IN and Independence, MO), First United Methodist (Crown Point, IN) and St. Andrew United Methodist (West Lafayette, IN). George was also a Member of the Gideon's International since 1973 where he held numerous positions and it was not uncommon to see him passing out copies of the New Testament to students on college campuses. He had a passion for living out his faith in his daily life through his generosity towards others and his commitment to many Christian causes. George always tried to do the right thing and treated everyone with honor, respect and fairness. He was loved by his family, friends and community.

A private family service was held Friday, March, 25, 2020 at SOLLER-BAKER FUNERAL HOME, West Lafayette, with Pastor Chris Danielson officiating and private burial services were held Saturday, March 26, 2020, Clear Creek, IN. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Andrew United Methodist Church in West Lafayette, IN, after COVID-19 concerns subside.