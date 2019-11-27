George W. Wilson

Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Fricke's Recreation Center
519 N Grant St,
Crown Point, IN
Obituary
George W. Wilson

CROWN POINT, IN - George W. Wilson, age 79, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully at Golden Living Center in Merrillville, IN on Halloween night, October 31, 2019. He was also known to his friends as "Papa George". He was born on January 9, 1940. Papa was an avid Cubs and Notre Dame Fan. George loved a good captain and coke made by his favorite bartenders.

There will be a Celebration of his Life on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Fricke's Recreation Center, 519 N Grant St, Crown Point, IN. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Nov. 27, 2019
