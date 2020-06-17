George Webster Netherton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

George Webster Netherton

CALUMET CITY, IL - George Webster Netherton age 84 of Calumet City, IL passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Netherton; daughter, Michele Netherton; son, Michael Netherton; brother, Doc Netherton; sisters-in-law, Sandra Porter and Sally Novak, and many friends with whom he shared the bowling lanes. George was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Harley Netherton; and brothers, Leroy, Johnny and Claude.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with Father Luis Valerio Romero officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL.

Visitation will be on Friday, at the funeral home, from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. service.

George was a passionate "pro-Like" bowler and made many bowling alleys his home away from home especially his last, Orland Bowl. He loved working out at Fitness Pointe Munster, IN, enjoyed all sports, especially golf and baseball. George retired after 40 years of service with Walgreens as a District Manager and owned and operated George's Liquors in University Park, IL for 10 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in George's name to the American Lung Association. www.kishfuneralhome.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved