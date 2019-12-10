Georgia Angelov Nichols

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Georgia Angelov Nichols, age 67, of Merrillville, IN passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019.

Georgia is survived by her loving husband Denny Nichols; sister Angie (Trajan) Budzevski, brother Christ (Christine) Angelov, brother in law; Chris Nichols; nephews and nieces; Michael (Sanja) Budzevski, Jason (Carolyn) Budzevski, Stephanie (Andrew) Hofer, Alex Angelov and Christa (Josh) Flatt, and many great nieces and nephews: Sabrina, Olivia, Steven, Mark, Luka, Emma, Drew, and Lucas.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents Aleksander and Alexandra Angelov, and father and mother in law Denny and Eva Nichols.

Georgia married the love of her life, Denny, on May 2, 1976, and they were devoted to each other for 43 years. Georgia was a 1970 Merrillville High School Graduate, and has served in several important roles in the Merrillville Community. Besides her job as a social worker for the Ross Township Trustees Office, she also had served in the banking business for over 20 years. Georgia also served her community strongly serving over 50 years with the Ross Summer Music Theatre, 15 years as the Fourth of July Parade Coordinator, ten years as a volunteer for the Lake County Mental Health Association, eight years as a telephone worker for Contact Cares, six years as a Merrillville Jaycee, and five years as a Merrillville Optimist Club member. She was also a strong advocate for Senior Citizens and served on the Advisory Council for the Merrillville Senior Citizen Center and also a board member and officer on the District Council on Aging as well as a member of the Older Hoosier Federation.

In addition to her service to the community, Georgia was recognized as the 1989 Merrillville Herald's Woman of the year, and received the prestigious Merrillville Athena Award in 1996.

Georgia was passionate about helping people and especially those in need. She has helped lift the spirits of many and has dedicated her life to serving her community and the people in it. She loved theatre and was always making costumes, putting on makeup and supporting the cast if not part of the cast herself! She loved reading, could debate any topic, and was always willing to go the extra mile to make sure things were done right. She was kind, compassionate, generous without boundaries and intelligent. Her beautiful spirit will live on through the many lives she touched and it can be said that we are all better people because we knew "Teta" Georgia!

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St, Merrillville, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a Pomen Service at 7:00 p.m., Father Georgij Gligorov and Father Aleksandar Mitrov officiating. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 directly at 10:00 a.m. at SS Peter & Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point. Internment Calumet Park Cemetery. For further Information please call Mileva or David at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 219-736-5840 or www.mycalumetpark.com.