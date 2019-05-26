Georgia Ann Gall Sobolewski

ST. JOHN, IN - Georgia Ann Gall Sobolewski passed away on May 4, 2019. Georgia was born on April 12, 1944 in East Chicago, IN, to the late George and Irene Gall. She had just happily celebrated her 75th birthday with her family and friends. She lived a fulfilling life and was loved by everyone that knew her. Georgia fought pancreatic cancer with all of her heart and might and was a true warrior.

She had an impressive academic career: St. Mary's Grade School in East Chicago, IN; Bishop Noll High School in Hammond, IN; and Ball State University in Muncie, IN where she was a proud member of the Chi Omega Sorority. She graduated in just three years from Ball State so she could accept her diploma alongside her future husband, David Sobolewski. Dave was the absolute love of her life. They were happily married for 53 years and had three children together.

Georgia is survived by Matthew (Jane) Sobolewski, Curt Sobolewski, and Amy (Greg) Benitez. Georgia balanced a full career with the busy schedules of three active children and always managed to maintain a home that radiated love, kindness, and hospitality which became a natural gathering place for family and friends.

After obtaining her master's degree from Ball State University in Speech-Language Pathology and Deaf Education, she taught at the public schools in Palatine, IL; East Chicago, IN; and Hammond, IN. She then joined the Northwest Indiana Special Education Cooperative (NISEC) and retired from NISEC in 2010. She also was a member of the Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) and the American Speech and Hearing Association (ASHA) and received NISEC's Teacher of the Year award for the 1995-1996 school year.

Georgia courageously battled and defeated breast cancer at the young age of 38. She was very proud to say that she was 37 years breast cancer free. She strongly supported others battling breast cancer and became a volunteer for the Cancer Outreach Program. Always selfless, she was known to leave her home with only seconds notice if she was called by a breast cancer patient who needed her. She also completed the Susan G. Komen 3-Day walk twice and raised thousands of dollars to support the cause.

After Georgia retired, she dedicated her time to philanthropy and being with her children and grandchildren, Jack and Danny Sobolewski and Reesa and Cruz Benitez. Her grandchildren always loved when Gigi came to visit. Georgia and Dave enjoyed traveling, visiting many of the greatest cities in the world, but her favorite trips were the three times they went to New Orleans to rebuild houses for Habitat for Humanity after Hurricane Katrina - a true testament to her selfless spirit.

When Georgia was at home, she was surrounded by wonderful friends and family, the best being her sister, Flora (Chuck) Keslin. Georgia had immense faith and was very active in her church community at St. John the Evangelist. She served as a Eucharistic Minister and attended Bible study - often cheating off of Dave because she could never quite complete the readings in time.

Georgia had a love of education and for helping others, particularly children. She volunteered for the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) in Lake County where she advocated for abused and neglected children. She also loved spending time at the Nazareth Home in East Chicago, IN every week - always saying, "I'm going to go hold the babies." The Nazareth Home is a place for at-risk children and Georgia loved providing them with love and support - often using her educational background to help them to develop their speech and language milestones. Even while vacationing in Florida, Georgia routinely volunteered at the Immokalee Schools where she provided reading and writing assistance to elementary-aged students.

Georgia was a bright light. She was kind-hearted, compassionate, outgoing, loving, caring, sweet, funny, and incredibly strong. She was taken far too soon but her family and friends find great comfort in knowing that she was greeted in Heaven by her loving parents, her in-laws Victoria and Chester Sobolewski, and her many Aunties and Uncles that filled her childhood with love and laughter. Georgia's bright light will continue to shine through all of those who loved her.

A visitation will take place on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a scripture service at 6:30 p.m. at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL located at 11300 West 97th Lane (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John, IN. We hope attendees will consider sharing a special story about Georgia at the service. The funeral Mass will take place on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. John the Evangelist Church-Day Chapel located at 11301 West 93rd Ave., St. John, IN. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask for donations in Georgia's memory to the Nazareth Home. https://www.nazarethhome.com/index.php/donation -form or contact the Ministry Support Center at 219-947-8500. For more information www.elmwoodchapel.com or 219-365-3474.