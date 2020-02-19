Georgia Avgerinos

Service Information
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-836-5000
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
7021 Hohman Ave
Hammond, IN
View Map
Obituary
Georgia Avgerinos

MUNSTER, IN - Georgia Avgerinos, age 87, of Munster, passed away on February 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years: Gust Avgerinos; loving children: Danny and Angela Avgerinos; grandchildren: Christina (Miguel) Gonzalez and Stacy Avgerinos; great granddaughter: Ellie Sofia Gonzalez; brothers: John and Spiro Kollias; and various aunts, uncles, and cousins in Greece and the U.S. She was preceded in death by her son: Nickolas Avgerinos; sister: Fay (Ted) Jones; brother: Nick Kollias; and nephew: Dean Jones. Georgia was a member of the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society and Panarcadian Society.

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday February 20, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. The funeral service will be held on Friday February 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 7021 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in her loving memory to the family so they can donate to a . Please visit www.burnskish.com.


Published in The Times on Feb. 19, 2020
