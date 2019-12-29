Georgia D. Harbin

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Georgia D. Harbin, age 92 of Schererville, formerly of Whiting, left this earth on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019.

She is survived by her sons: James (Sheri) Harbin of Crown Point, IN and David A. Harbin (John Bash) of Chicago, IL; grandaughters: Kelly Cupell of Tucson, AZ and Holly Wisniewski (Justin) Bloomington, IN; great grandsons: Jake and Grayson Wisniewski of Bloomington, IN; sister Chrisanthy Hegedus (late Paul) of WI; sister in law Nancy Huffman of Solsberry, IN.

Preceded in death by Husband Jay A. Harbin; parents Demetrius and Maria Condes; brothers George, Pete, Sam, and Chris; sister Ethel Tsouchlos (late Gus); Special Friends Francis and Annie Ward; and "The love of her life" Bert Ostring. Georgia leaves behind many nieces and nephews and many close friends.

There will be no Funeral or Services per Georgia's request. Georgia wished to be cremated after donating her brain to Alzheimer's Studies.

Georgia was a graduate of George Rogers Clark H.S. class of 1945. Georgia worked for over 30 years at her brothers restaurant. After meeting Bert she was able to travel extensively. Las Vegas was her favorite! Georgia most enjoyed spending a few days with her son David in Chicago going to plays, concerts, and different restaurants. She loved baseball and never missed one of her son Jim's games from Little League thru H.S.

When we were kids growing up all of our childhood friends were welcomed into our apartment. Most of them had her Maid Rite Hamburgers or her French Toast. When they came they ate! One of her funniest memories was when she was washing clothes in our basement and Holly and Kelly would sneak down there and scare her and she would always scream and she would chase them back up the stairs. She and Grampa Bert always looked forward to taking them to Marshall Fields at Christmas. They would have their hot chocolate, fancy lunch, and pick out their presents. Georgia took pictures of all of this. We had the best childhood ever, the sidewalks, alleys, and roof tops of Whiting were our playground we had nothing--we had everything. We were the luckiest and happiest little kids in the world.

A Special Thank You To David for his Love, Years of Devotion and Care to our Mother. Thank You to all who have been in our Mother's life.