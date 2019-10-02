Georgia Jean Flaris

MUNSTER, IN - A funeral was held today for Georgia Jean Flaris at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, the Reverend Father David G. Bissias officiating. Georgia is survived by her daughters: Kathryn Flaris, Annette (Charles) Suritz, and Denise Flaris, and her son: Harry (Stefanie) Flaris; her grandchildren: Jason Suritz, Natalie (Ross) Sayre, Nicole (Erik) Hendrickson, Jordan Maultra, Eric and Stephanie Flaris, and George and Francesca Flaris; and her great grandchildren: Harper and Preston Sayre. For his kindnesses in her care, Harry Stamos was a good friend to her. She was preceded in death by her husband: George Flaris; her son: Gus Flaris; and her son- in-law: James Blair. Georgia, or as she was better known, "Jean," was born on December 19, 1922, to Harry and Anna Floros in Gary, IN, where she grew up and graduated from Froebel High School, Class of 1940. On March 3, 1946, she married George Flaris. As members of the "Greatest Generation," they taught their children to be kind, respectful, and hardworking. She was employed at Republic Steel and was a member of the Daughters of Penelope. Jean enjoyed nothing more than cooking and baking for her family. May her memory be eternal. Please visit www.burnskish.com.