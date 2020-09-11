Georgia Lee Grimmer

STEGER, IL - Georgia Lee Grimmer, 83, of Steger, IL passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. She is survived by her son, Larry (Donna) Grimmer; daughter, Andrea (Ronald) Becker; grandchildren, Lindsey Ann Becker, Sarah (Billy) Chadwick-Whitworth, Shannon (Jordan) Smolar, Brittany Bagwell, and Lorne Grimmer; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Cameron, Aiden, Logan, Kylie, and Kacie; sisters Janice and Kathy, and many additional loving family and friends. Georgia was preceded in death by her husband Vincent.

No services are scheduled at this time.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.