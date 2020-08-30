Georgia M. Stare "Cookie"

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Georgia M. Stare passed away peacefully into God's loving arms on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

She is survived by her loving children: Linda M. (Terrance) Chenore, Lori (Ed Marzec) Latronica, Donald (Laura) Latronica; grandchildren: Anthony Latronica and Alexandra (Berto Ponce) Latronica. Beloved great-grandchildren: Ruby Rose and Stella Rose Ponce, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Lifelong friends: Marilyn and Ron Werner, special friend, George Kepchar, also "Little Mary," friend of Bill W.

Preceded in death by her husband, Ronald L. Stare; parents, George and Marie Rice; sister, Evelyn (Sam) LaPorte; brother, Kenneth Rice.

There will be a memorial visitation on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville, IN followed by a 10:30 a.m. Memorial Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church in Schererville, IN.

Georgia had some great adventures traveling with her friends. She also loved to cook, entertain and was quite an accomplished chef. She loved old movies, fine dining and going yachting. You could always count on Georgia for a good laugh.

Georgia was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church. COVID-19 protocol with masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and church.