Georgia Radich HIGHLAND, IN - Georgia is survived by her husband, George Radich, daughter Gloria (Michael) Cuffia, son George (Kimberly) Radich, grandchildren: Celso Cuffia, Katherine, Abigail and Joseph Radich and brother Chris Bonefacic. Visitation Friday, June 5, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave, Highland, IN 1:30 p.m. June 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations to Holy Trinity Croatian Church in East Chicago, IN or Our Lady of Grace Church in Highland, IN are appreciated.

Published in The Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
JUN
6
Mass of Christian Burial
01:30 PM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
(219) 838-0800
