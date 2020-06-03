Georgia Radich HIGHLAND, IN - Georgia is survived by her husband, George Radich, daughter Gloria (Michael) Cuffia, son George (Kimberly) Radich, grandchildren: Celso Cuffia, Katherine, Abigail and Joseph Radich and brother Chris Bonefacic. Visitation Friday, June 5, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave, Highland, IN 1:30 p.m. June 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations to Holy Trinity Croatian Church in East Chicago, IN or Our Lady of Grace Church in Highland, IN are appreciated.



