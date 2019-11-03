Georgia Rae Woolsey (Jacobson)

VALPARAISO, IN - Georgia Rae Woolsey (Jacobson), passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born February 22, 1926 in Valparaiso to Sirrene and Mary Jane (Hineline) Spencer. Georgia is survived by her daughters: Bernadine (Stanley) Randolph of Portage and Rita (Gary) Cooper of Arkansas; grandchildren: Eric Cooper of Wyoming and Dina Cooper of Arizona; and great grandchildren: Emily, Taylor, Brennan, Maya, Gabriel, and Evelyn. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Daniel Randolph; and 10 brothers and sisters.

Georgia was a lifelong resident of Porter County. She received her nursing degree and worked at Porter Memorial Hospital for many years.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Memorial Service beginning at 5:00 PM. Burial of ashes will take place at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso.