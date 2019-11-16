Georgia Regina "Gina" Zampa (nee Georgopoulos)

HOBART, IN - Georgia Regina "Gina" Zampa, (nee Georgopoulos) 58 of Hobart, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Gina was born April 7, 1961 in Gary, the daughter of Dan and Louise (Patton) Georgopoulos. She was a casino worker, having worked in Las Vegas and Northwest Indiana and loved gardening, spending time with family, friends and her loving pets. Surviving are her parents, Dan Georgopoulos of Hobart and Louise Georgopoulos also of Hobart, her siblings, Danny Georgopoulos of Hobart, Peter (Denise) Georgopoulos of DeMotte, Mary (Darrick Costello) Georgopoulos of Hobart and Michael Salmi of Lakes of the Four Seasons. Her nieces and nephew Krysti (Forrest) Hanson, Theodore Georgopoulos and Alivia Patrick. Preceded in death by her husband Sergio Zampa.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 3:00-7:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St. Valparaiso. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, at 10:00 AM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, C.J. Richard officiating. Burial will be in Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso.

Memorial Donations may be made to the Hobart Humane Society, www.bartholomewnewhard.com.