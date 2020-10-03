1/
Georgia (Jansky) Strombeck
Georgia Strombeck (nee Jansky)

WOODRIDGE, IL - Georgia Strombeck (nee Jansky) 81, of Woodridge, IL, passed away on October 1, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born April 25, 1939 to George and Ann (Kratovil) Jansky in Hammond, Indiana.

Georgia was preceded in death by her husband Richard Strombeck. She was a loving mother to her children, son Michael (Jane) Strombeck, daughter Debra Kiel, daughter Leslie Davies, and son Marc Strombeck. She cherished her grandchildren, Adam Strombeck, Aaron Strombeck, Michael Lugo, and Alyssa Davies. She is survived by her brother, George (Unk Son) Jansky, along with her niece, Amber (Don) Baron, and great nieces Alexandra and Anna Baron.

After Georgia graduated from Saint Margaret School of Nursing, she became a Registered Nurse and worked over 40 years dedicated to pediatrics and was Head of Pediatrics at the Munster Community Hospital in Munster, IN.

Per Georgia's wishes, a private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

For additional information, please contact HILLISDE FUNERAL HOME & cREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.




Published in The Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
October 2, 2020
Mike & Family - So sorry for your loss - deepest condolences. Your mom & dad are wonderful people
Keith Ratajczyk
Friend
