Gerald Alan "Jerry" "Rooster" Craven

CHESTERTON, IN - Jerry Craven of Chesterton passed away very suddenly and unexpectedly at home on October 21, 2019 at the age of 73.

He was born December 3, 1945 (12345!) in East Chicago, IN, one of three sons of Jack and Marge Craven.

He is a graduate of East Chicago Washington High School and attended Indiana State University.

He was drafted into the Army and was an extremely proud Vietnam Veteran. He then began his career at Inland Steel as a Foreman and retired with 37 years of service. During retirement, there was never a dull moment.

He was preceded in death by his parents Forest "Jack" and Margaret Craven, and brother Fred. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debbie; his two daughters, Christi Foster (Matthew), Conshohocken, PA; Kelly Farley (Scott), Mt. Washington, KY; brother Tom Craven (Sharon), Elkhart, IN; and an aunt, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was Papa Rooster to his seven grandchildren Matthew, Samuel, Jack, Gabriella, and Molly Foster; and Finnegan and Ethan Farley.

He also had a very special bond with his Greek Family, who will always know that he loved them very much.

He was a member of American Legion Post #207, Gary, IN and one of the biggest Cub's fan EVER.

There will be a celebration of Jerry's life to be held on March 28, 2020. Details to be shared at a later date.

Cremation and arrangements handled by WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME of Chesterton.

