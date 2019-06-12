Gerald Blake Hebert

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - It is with heavy hearts that the family of Gerald Blake Hebert announces his passing at the age of 84. He died June 8, 2019, at 7:55 p.m. EST after minimal suffering. He was with two very good friends, Chesterton residents John Johnston and Randy Bolde, when he passed. Gerry was able to spend his last week surrounded by friends and family at the Indiana Veterans Home in West Lafayette, IN, where both he and his family were treated with the highest caliber of care and compassion.

Gerry's life was filled with many adventures, shenanigans, and projects. Gerry was born in Gary, IN, on February 11, 1935, to French-Canadian Harry Hebert and Irish-American Mazie Blake. His life was marked by the vim and vigor for which both cultures are known. Gerry often told stories of his childhood in Gary's glory days, from inter-school rivalries and neighborhood fights, to playing "Cowboys and Indians" in back alleys and fixing the family car with his dad, to discovering "ancient steps" in the lake at his francophone grandfather's modest resort outside of Brenard, MN. He was voted "Prettiest Eyes" of Horace Mann High School his senior year – a title of which he was distinctly proud. Some of Ger's early exploits: getting arrested after starting a bar fight in Marquette, MI, while working as a cook on the Joseph L. Block ore ship; leading the self-proclaimed biggest "panty raid" in the history of Purdue University; moonlighting as a gynecologist when on fishing trips with Marine friend Harry Schultz in Northern Wisconsin; becoming "best buddies" with Elvis Presley during his Army service in Germany; driving a chuck wagon in a reenacted Union charge against the Confederacy; developing a unique way of cooking trout with catalpa leaves and horse manure; announcing the birth of his son in a meeting with the governor of Indiana, the lieutenant governor, and the mayor of Gary to thunderous applause.

Gerry was well known as a force with which to be reckoned. He was an ardent government watchdog, frequently penning letters to the editor or leading anti-war protests while his son served with the Marine Corps during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He did not accept luke-warm soup at restaurants, and felt it was his duty to hold any and all service providers to his draconian standards. He was likeably irreverent and judged others by how interesting they were, rather than their titles. If anything, Ger was always his own man.

Yet, Ger viewed his greatest achievement to be his family. He would often brag about his two children, Lora-Marie McCaffry (Hebert) and Jacques-Rene Hebert, and their musical, academic, and professional accomplishments to anyone that would listen – and even to some that were probably not very interested. He adored his three grandchildren, Michael Jon Dye, Conall Odhran McCaffry, and Aine Mead McCaffry, and found a deep respect and admiration for his superhuman son-in-law, Michael Jon McCaffry. His only mistake in life – his sentiment, mind you – was the loss of his second marriage. He continued to love and respect his ex-wife, Diane Kay Fuller, until the day he died, and attributed much of the success of his children to her loving, compassionate, and ever-altruistic care.

Known as "Ger" to many and "Pickleman" to some, his loss leaves a large hole in many lives. His presence on Keweenaw fishing trips, family gatherings, and Pete Visclosky's inbox will be sorely and tearfully missed.

In addition to his children and grandchildren, Gerry is survived by his brother, Thomas Alan Hebert, of Spring Hill, FL, and his sister, Patricia Ann Parker, of Valparaiso, IN. Family and friends may gather at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, IN, on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., followed by a service at 3:00 p.m. Interment will occur at Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville, IN, on Monday, June 17, 2019.