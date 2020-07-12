1/1
Gerald C. "Jerry" Scimio
Gerald "Jerry" C. Scimio

CROWN POINT, IN - Gerald "Jerry" C. Scimio, age 78, of Crown Point, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Jean (Prentice) Scimio; daughter Lisa (David) Skarzynski of Mount Pleasant, WI; son Gerald "Jerry" D. (Melissa) Scimio of Lucca, Italy and special grandson Collin Skarzynski. He was preceded in death by his parents Pasquale Scimio and Beatrice Mock; brothers Qurino Antonio "Bil" Scimio and Pasquale "Packy" Scimio; sisters Sylvia Vogt and Linda Hopkins.

Jerry belonged to Gary Sportsman's Club where he enjoyed mornings playing cards with friends and coffee at The Hen. He was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steeler fan, avid golfer, loved cooking for family and friends, traveling and gardening. He enjoyed watching his grandsons' football and basketball games. Jerry was a generous kind man. He was a great husband, dad, grandfather and friend to many relatives and friends. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15,2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. The Funeral will take place on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS, Crown Point. www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
16
Funeral
10:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
