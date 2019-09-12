Gerald F. "Jerry" Gregory

HAMMOND, IN - Gerald F. "Jerry" Gregory age 86, of Hammond peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Glenda Sue Gregory; step children, Tami (Doug) Godbolt, Mark (Ashley) Montpetit and Crystal Jones; Bapa to grandchildren, Brittney, Kalyne, Adam, Amber, Nick, Hanna, Grace, Josh, Erika and Samantha; 9-1/2 great grandchildren, brother, Art (Mary) Gregory; several nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Jerry was born August 5, 1933 in Moberly, MO and retired from City Sanitary in Gary, IN. On August 31, 1990, he married Glenda Sue Harper. "This I will remember when the rest of life is through, the finest thing I have ever done is simply loving you".

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Pastors Craig Harper and David Harper officiating.

Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home.

