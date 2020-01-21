Gerald J. Murfey (1951 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald J. Murfey.
Service Information
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN
46383
(219)-462-0535
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gerald J. Murfey

VALPARAISO, IN - Gerald J. Murfey, 68 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was born April 22, 1951 in Gary, IN to James C. and Veronica (Kopil) Murfey, Jr. Gerald was an avid Cubs and Bears Fan. He is survived by his brother, James C. (JoAnn) Murfey III; niece and nephews, Daniel (Traci) Murfey, Peter (Gail) Murfey, Monica (Gary) Edwards, and Alex Pankiewicz. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Thomas, Joanne, Philomena, and Paul and nephew, Thomas Murfey, Jr.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service on Thursday at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso.
Published in The Times on Jan. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.