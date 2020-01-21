Gerald J. Murfey

VALPARAISO, IN - Gerald J. Murfey, 68 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was born April 22, 1951 in Gary, IN to James C. and Veronica (Kopil) Murfey, Jr. Gerald was an avid Cubs and Bears Fan. He is survived by his brother, James C. (JoAnn) Murfey III; niece and nephews, Daniel (Traci) Murfey, Peter (Gail) Murfey, Monica (Gary) Edwards, and Alex Pankiewicz. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Thomas, Joanne, Philomena, and Paul and nephew, Thomas Murfey, Jr.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service on Thursday at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso.