Gerald J. Slavik

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Gerald J. Slavik age 71, peacefully passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020.

He is survived by his daughter, Sarah (Joseph) Grantner; son, Gregory (Aubree) Slavik; grandchildren, Mark, Anna and Tessa Grantner; sisters, Jackie Hay and Susan Slavik; nephews, Phil (Karyn) Hay and David (Heather) Hay; nieces, Kim (Ron) Rogowski and Delaney Slavik and aunt, Mary Slavik.

Preceded in death by wife of 32 years, Diane Marie Slavik; aunts, Julia Sierzega, Genevieve Kudra and Sister Mary Joan Sierzega; uncles, Joe Slavik and Gene Sierzega.

Jerry was born June 2, 1948 in Chicago Heights, IL to the late John and Janet Slavik and was a graduate of Marion Catholic High School. On August 18, 1979, he married the love of his life, Diane Dembowski and together they raised two children. He retired from Jewel Foods as an Assistant Manager with over 20 years of service and also worked at Garofalo's Foods for 26 years. Jerry was an active member of St. Michael Church in Schererville, IN. He was a lifelong Cubs and Bears fan and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Jerry was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, a small service is being held by the family. Jerry will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Michael Catholic Church, Schererville, IN. www.chapellawnfunerals.com