Gerald "Jerry" J. Ziemkiewicz

DYER, IN -

Gerald "Jerry" J. Ziemkiewicz, age 78 of Dyer, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He is survived by his son, Gerald (Jennifer) Ziemkiewicz, Jr.; daughter, Deanna (William) McDunn; and former wife and good friend, Pamela Ziemkiewicz; grandchildren, William, Amy, Steven, Michael, Samuel, Taylor and Kyle; brother, Michael (Ann) Ziemkiewicz; brother-in-law, Smith Aguilar; and many nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his sisters, Sharon Aguilar and Susan Halsema.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Declan McNicholas. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 pm. with a Vigil Service at 2:30 p.m. and again on Monday, at the church, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Memory Lane Memorial Park Crown Point, IN.

Gerald was a retired electrician and proud member of IBEW Local 697. In retirement, he thoroughly enjoyed restoring vintage telephones and pocket watches. Jerry was remarkably handy and always willing to share his knowledge and offer a helping hand. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, brother and friend.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the JDRF-Illinois Chapter (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1 North LaSalle St. Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60602) in Jerry's memory would be appreciated.

www.kishfuneralhome.net