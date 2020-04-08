Gerald "Jerry" Joseph Ward

La PORTE, IN - Gerald "Jerry" Joseph Ward, 58, of La Porte, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home.

Jerry was born in Gary, IN, on February 23, 1962 to Ronald Wayne and Carol June (Truth) Ward.

On August 15, 2016, he became engaged to Carla Novreske, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Benji Kidd of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Scott (Becca Ridge) Ward of Huntsville, AL, Evan Ward of Charlevoix, MI, and Gracie Ward of Charlevoix, MI; stepdaughter, Megan (Chris) Rodgers of La Porte; brother, Wayne (Cindi Delich) Ward of Valparaiso; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Cheryl "Sherry" Ward; and grandparents, Paul and Margurette Truth and Benjamin and Virginia Ward.

Jerry was an Entertainer on Marco Island, FL for many years. He also entertained at Put-In-Bay, OH and New York, New York Casino in Las Vegas, in addition to local entertaining. Not only was singing his career, but also his passion. He had the honor to meet and open for stars like Tanya Tucker, Tammy Wynette, and Merle Haggard. He loved people and enjoyed making them laugh. Jerry also enjoyed cooking and dinner parties. He was a member of Phi Mu Alpha Fraternity. Jerry studied music and business administration at Valparaiso University. He had a thirst for knowledge.

Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.

Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life Memorial Service to celebrate Jerry's life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family c/o, 2900 Monroe St., La Porte, IN 46350 or to the , Northwest Indiana Office, 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlercares.com.