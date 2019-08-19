Gerald K. Wilck

HAMMOND, IN - Gerald Keith Wilck, age 83, of Hammond, entered into the gates of heaven on Friday, August 16, 2019. He is survived by one son, Gerald (Rita) Wilck Jr.; grandson, Steven Wilck; two step grandchildren: David Cook and Laurie Shea; two great grandchildren: Hannah and Jackson Wilck; brother, Raymond (Hanne) Wilck; two sisters: Pamela Wilck Jones and Linda Wilck Egan; care giver and friend, Susan Sabin; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and beloved dog, Cindy.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Barbara M. Wilck; sister, Ann (John) Petchul; brother, Carl Wilck; parents, Melvin and Elsie Wilck.

Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville). Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Father John P. Kowalczyk officiating followed by burial at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL.

Gerald was a native of Humboldt, South Dakota and was a resident of Dolton and Hammond. He was retired from the railroad as an engineer. He was a member of the Piscateers in Dolton and enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing dice. Gerald was a fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubs. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com