Gerald L. Jelenek

VALPARAISO, IN - Gerald L. Jelenek, 78 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born July 18, 1941 in Gary to Alois and Agnes (Nedvidek) Jelenek. Jerry graduated from Calumet High School and proudly served in the United States Navy, before making his career as a Mechanic with various businesses throughout Northwest Indiana. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Hobart, and enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time outdoors. Jerry will be remembered for his quiet and reserved nature, and as a loving father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed.

Jerry is survived by his daughters: Teresa (Dave) Gibson of Phoenix, AZ, Cynthia (Don) Atterberry of Valparaiso, Victoria (Mickey) Conner of Beecher, IL; grandchildren: Robin (Tim) Rohwedder, Lisa Waugaman, Justin (Brenda) Jelenek, Tyler Atterberry, Jeanette Atterberry; great-grandsons: Joel and Chase; siblings: Carolyn (Herb) Woldt, Frank (Janet) Jelenek, Thomas Jelenek, and Richard (Diana) Jelenek; sister-in-law, Sonna Jelenek; former wife, Joan Jelenek; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Josephine "Jojo" (Witz) Jelenek, and a brother, Edward Jelenek.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 PM at the Moose Lodge, 143 S. Hobart Rd., Hobart, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or Disabled American Veterans.