Gerald Lee Hajduk

HAMMOND/GEORGIA - Gerald Lee "Jerry" Hajduk, age 72, of Buford, GA, formerly of Hammond, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was the beloved son of the late John and Helen (Marek) Hajduk of Hammond, IN. He is survived by his brother, James Conrad (Bonnie (Spanier)) Hajduk of Buford, Georgia; nephew, Jason Scott Hajduk of St. Simons Island, Georgia; nieces Heather Jean (Richard) Reames and their children Grayson, Ella, Sullivan and Miller of Simpsonville, South Carolina and Kim Marie (Paxton) Briley and their children Paxton III, Marek and Clara of Suwanee, Georgia and many loving cousins.

Gerald Hajduk was born on February 20, 1948, in East Chicago, Indiana, and was raised in Hammond, Indiana. Gerald graduated from Hammond Clark High School and attended Indiana University. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 1968-70 and treasured social gatherings with his Army buddies. Gerald had a great entrepreneurial spirit with endeavors in the restaurant and innovative product business. Gerald was admirable in being a long time caregiver for his parents in their later years. He moved to Buford, Georgia, to be close to his brother's family and participate in their grandchildren's activities, attending their numerous athletic events. A devoted son, brother and uncle, Jerry was known to all as a "really nice guy" who knew the value of living simply and loving unconditionally. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest close to his parents at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.