Gerald "Jerry" Lind VALPARAISO, IN - Gerald "Jerry" Lind, age 81, of Valparaiso, formerly of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Gerald is survived by his wife, Sue Ellen Lind; children: Gregory (Donna) Lind, Douglas (late Kim) Lind and Michael (Heather) Lind; brother-in-law, Richard (Sue) Anstak; grandchildren: Ethan and Connor Lind, Sarah (Mike) Osowski, Hanna Fingerhut, and Kyle (Rachel) Fingerhut; great-grandchildren: Emma, Owen and Aden Osowski; nieces and nephews and many dear cousins and friends. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents: Bill and Vonda Lind; brother, Bill "Buzz" Lind; and sister, Marcia Bancroft. Jerry was a graduate of Emerson High School and attended St. Joe College. He graduated from Ball State, where he was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. Jerry received a Master's degree from Purdue University. Jerry retired after 38 years from the Gary School System where he was a teacher and principal. He belonged to the Indiana Retired Teachers Association, Phi Delta Kappa, and Mended Hearts. Jerry was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Merrillville, IN. Memorial donations may be given in honor of Jerry to NW Indiana Parkinson's Association or VNA of Porter County. You may leave a message or share a memory on Jerry's online guestbook and at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.
Published in The Times on May 31, 2020.