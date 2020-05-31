Gerald "Jerry" Lind
Gerald "Jerry" Lind VALPARAISO, IN - Gerald "Jerry" Lind, age 81, of Valparaiso, formerly of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Gerald is survived by his wife, Sue Ellen Lind; children: Gregory (Donna) Lind, Douglas (late Kim) Lind and Michael (Heather) Lind; brother-in-law, Richard (Sue) Anstak; grandchildren: Ethan and Connor Lind, Sarah (Mike) Osowski, Hanna Fingerhut, and Kyle (Rachel) Fingerhut; great-grandchildren: Emma, Owen and Aden Osowski; nieces and nephews and many dear cousins and friends. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents: Bill and Vonda Lind; brother, Bill "Buzz" Lind; and sister, Marcia Bancroft. Jerry was a graduate of Emerson High School and attended St. Joe College. He graduated from Ball State, where he was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. Jerry received a Master's degree from Purdue University. Jerry retired after 38 years from the Gary School System where he was a teacher and principal. He belonged to the Indiana Retired Teachers Association, Phi Delta Kappa, and Mended Hearts. Jerry was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Merrillville, IN. Memorial donations may be given in honor of Jerry to NW Indiana Parkinson's Association or VNA of Porter County. You may leave a message or share a memory on Jerry's online guestbook and at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.


Published in The Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 769-3322
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jon David Polomchak
Family
May 30, 2020
It may be difficult to see past the pain and grief that you are feeling. I pray that the memories of your husband bless you and his loved ones. Please accept my sincerest sympathies.
Dawn (Angerman)
Classmate
May 29, 2020
Mrs. Lind and Family,
Our heartfelt condolences go toward comforting you all in this time of loss. Mr. Lind will be well remembered for his great stories and great character. Our family admired him greatly. There is much that he should be proud of with the wonderful life, his wonderful family, and his legacy towards the thousands of students he has mentored. Love always, the McDade Family.
McDade Family
Family
