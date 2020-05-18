Gerald Lindolph Sasser
1942 - 2020
Gerald Lindolph Sasser FAYETTEVILLE - Gerald Lindolph Sasser of Fayetteville, was born Saturday, March 7, 1942 in Gary, Indiana to the late Denver Sasser and Mary Mattie Hinkle Sasser, and departed this life Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton NC, completing his journey of 78 years. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three siblings Juanita Sasser, Randolph Sasser and John Gilbert Sasser. Mr. Sasser lived in North West Indiana his whole life until moving to Fayetteville. He enjoyed listening to pre 1962 Rock and Roll, loved history and gardening. Gerald was a retired Truck Driver. He is survived by two children: Michael Sasser and wife Livia of Fayetteville and Denise Sasser of Chesterton, IN; three siblings: Denver G. Sasser of Saratoga Springs, UT, Harweda Samocki of Hobart, IN and Billie Zeha of Valparaiso, IN; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Services have been entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home in Lumberton. www.bolesbiggs.com

Published in The Times on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boles-Biggs Funeral Home-Lumberton
801 North Chestnut Street
Lumberton, NC 28358
(910) 738-2211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 18, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Boles-Biggs Funeral Home-Lumberton
