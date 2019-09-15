Gerald "Jerry" Montasiewicz

CROWN POINT, IN - Gerald Montasiewicz, age 81, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, September 12, 2019. He is survived by his children: Dr. Jessie Lopez, Catherine (Jeff) Lacoss, and Rick Montasiewicz; grandchildren: Robbie, Tia, Mara, Jesse (Amber) Lopez, Rick and Ashley Montasiewicz, Ken (Missy) and Tim Tucker, and Evan Lacoss; great grandchildren: Mason, Catalina, Zanden, Clemente, Cyrus, Geri, and Stella; special friends: Rob and Sandy Dinsmore, Joe Darmon, and Louie Grahovac.

Preceded in death by his wife, Trina; son, Bill Lopez; brothers: Robert and Joseph Montasiewicz and sister, Louise Sermon.

Jerry was born on December 11, 1937 to Frank and Mary in East Chicago, IN. Following his graduation from Bishop Noll Institute, he faithfully served his country in the United States Army. Jerry was united in marriage to his loving wife Trina for 41 years. After many years of service, he retired from Columbia Pipe. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Jerry could always be found in the garage, smoking a cigar, and listening to Johnny Cash. He loved cars, especially his T-Bird, and had a true fondness for animals.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN). Rev. James Meade officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jerry's name to Living Hope Church Royal Family Kids Camp (for info call 219-769-3601). For funeral info call 219-736-5840