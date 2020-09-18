1/1
Gerald N. "Jerry" Zimmerman
1927 - 2020
Gerald N. Zimmerman "Jerry"

WHITING, IN - Gerald N. "Jerry" Zimmerman, 92 of Whiting passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Vibra Hospital of Northwest Indiana, Crown Point. He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Durkovich) who passed away September 1, 2014; loving father of Susan (Dennis) Betustak, late Mary Ann Zimmerman, Helen (James, Jr.) Staley, Margaret (Timothy) Kovacik and Christine (David, Jr.) Goodwine; cherished grandfather of Katherine (Matthew) Cudzilo and James Staley; dearest brother of Lillian (late Thomas) Dunn and the late Esther Riaden, Rose Watkins and Frances McCullough; fond uncle of numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville; visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00pm. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken). Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Gerald Zimmerman was born on November 24, 1927 in Hessville, Indiana to Nicholas and Helen (Szymczak) Zimmerman and was a longtime Whiting resident. He was a graduate of Hammond High School, Class of 1945 and was a WWII US Navy Veteran attaining the rank of Yoeman 3rd Class. He was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church, Whiting and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting. He retired at the age of 73 from the City of Whiting Sanitation Dept with a service of 28-1/2 years. Jerry considered himself "Whiting's Finest Garbalogist" and was very proud to serve the people of Whiting. He was a former employee of DuPont, East Chicago with a service of 5 years and the City Service Refinery, East Chicago with a service of 18 years. Jerry enjoyed his garden of many beautiful flowers. As each of his daughters married, he always told his future son-in-laws they had picked the most beautiful flower from his garden. Jerry loved to feed the birds and talk to everyone he met. He loved his family and the Lord. Jerry will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. (219) 659-4400




Published in The Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Baran & Son Inc
SEP
22
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Baran & Son Inc
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
SEP
22
Interment
Calumet Park Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 17, 2020
My condolences to the entire family. Mr Zimmerman was a kind soul. I am proud to have the opportunity to have known him.
Marty J
Marty J
Friend
